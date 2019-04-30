Ukraine’s CEC announces official election results

KIEV, April 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Tuesday announced the official results of the presidential election in the country. They were won by candidate from the Servant of the People party Vladimir Zelensky who garnered 73.22% of the vote. His rival in the runoff, Pyotr Poroshenko, secured 24.45% of the vote.

"The number of the votes cast for each presidential contender: Zelensky Vladimir Alexandrovich - 13,541,528, Poroshenko Pyotr Alexeyevich - 4,522,450. The percentage of the votes cast for each candidate in relation to the number of voters who took part in the voting: Zelensky Vladimir Alexandrovich - 73.22%, Poroshenko Pyotr Alexeyevich - 24.45%," said CEC head Tatyana Slipachuk.

The results of the election were announced on the last legally designated day for counting the votes. Zelensky earlier accused the Central Election Commission of deliberately delaying the counting process in order to postpone the inauguration date until the period after May 27, thereby preventing him from dissolving the country’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) ahead of schedule.