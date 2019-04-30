Kremlin says Zelensky’s election victory is clear, respects Ukrainians’ choice

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin respects the Ukrainians’ opinion expressed at the presidential election and considers that Vladimir Zelensky’s victory is obvious, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"From the very beginning we have said that we respect the choice of the Ukrainian people and that Zelensky’s victory is obvious, because the figures [outcome of Ukraine’s presidential election] speak for themselves," Peskov stressed.

Peskov noted that in this regard it is it is incorrect to say that Moscow has recognized or has not recognized the Ukrainian election results.

The Ukrainian Central Election Commission is yet to announce the official outcome, he noted.

Ukraine’s runoff presidential election was held on April 21. With 100% of the vote counted, showman Vladimir Zelensky, a candidate of the Servant of the People party, won by a landslide with 73.22% of the vote (more than 13.5 mln people backed him). Incumbent Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, who has ruled the country for five years, garnered 24.45%. The new president is due to be sworn in by May 31.