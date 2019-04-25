UN secretary general welcomes meeting between Putin and Kim Jong-un

UN, April 25. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the talks held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed TASS on Thursday.

"We welcome all opportunities for dialogue in an effort to resolve the crisis on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

The first talks between the Russian president and the North Korean leader were held in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Thursday. During the summit, they also had a face-to-face meeting.

The leaders have discussed the current situation in international relations and the prospects for their development, paying special attention to the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the issue of denuclearization.

After the meeting, Putin said that Kim Jong-un is "a smart and interesting person to talk to", while the North Korean leader hailed the talks as "substantive".