Putin-Kim summit to give fresh impetus to North Korean settlement, says lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky believes the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Vladivostok was a historic event.

"The Russian-North Korean summit in Vladivostok was held in a constructive manner. It can be called historic, without exaggeration," he told reporters on Thursday.

According to Slutsky, the results of the negotiations "will certainly have a positive effect and allow to make progress" in resolving the Korean Peninsula crisis.

"The fact that Kim Jong-un asked Vladimir Putin to brief the Chinese and US leadership on the results of the summit attests to Russia’s significant role as a guarantor of security in the Asia-Pacific region," he added.

Slutsky recalled that "Moscow has always been in favor of resolving the situation involving the DPRK by political and diplomatic means."

"The Russian president reaffirmed that there is no alternative to this approach. In light of that, Russia presents a sharp contrast to America’s diplomacy. The key to solving the problem of the Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization should be sought only through negotiations, without prioritizing one’s own interests, and by providing guarantees of Pyongyang’s security and sovereignty, as Vladimir Putin said," he concluded.

The first talks between the Russian president and the North Korean leader were held in Vladivostok on Thursday. During the summit, they also had a face-to-face meeting.