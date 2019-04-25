Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin-Kim summit to give fresh impetus to North Korean settlement, says lawmaker

World
April 25, 18:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky believes the results of the talks "will certainly have a positive effect and allow to make progress" in resolving the crisis

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky believes the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Vladivostok was a historic event.

"The Russian-North Korean summit in Vladivostok was held in a constructive manner. It can be called historic, without exaggeration," he told reporters on Thursday.

According to Slutsky, the results of the negotiations "will certainly have a positive effect and allow to make progress" in resolving the Korean Peninsula crisis.

Read also

First Putin-Kim summit in pictures

"The fact that Kim Jong-un asked Vladimir Putin to brief the Chinese and US leadership on the results of the summit attests to Russia’s significant role as a guarantor of security in the Asia-Pacific region," he added.

Slutsky recalled that "Moscow has always been in favor of resolving the situation involving the DPRK by political and diplomatic means."

"The Russian president reaffirmed that there is no alternative to this approach. In light of that, Russia presents a sharp contrast to America’s diplomacy. The key to solving the problem of the Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization should be sought only through negotiations, without prioritizing one’s own interests, and by providing guarantees of Pyongyang’s security and sovereignty, as Vladimir Putin said," he concluded.

The first talks between the Russian president and the North Korean leader were held in Vladivostok on Thursday. During the summit, they also had a face-to-face meeting.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Kim Jong-un Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
13
Burnt heart of Paris: fierce blaze tears through 850-year-old iconic Notre Dame Cathedral
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia acting in its home region when dealing with North Korea, unlike US - Kremlin
2
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Kiev toughens pass control rules at checkpoint in Donbass - DPR
5
Key facts about Russia’s special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
6
Russia may build Borei-K nuclear subs with cruise missiles - source
7
Venezuela makes debt payment to Russia, says finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT