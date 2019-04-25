Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Conversation between Putin, Kim Jong-un lasted about two hours

World
April 25, 9:31 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

It is twice as long as the 50 minutes stipulated for this part of the meeting by the protocol

VLADIVOSTOK, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had a face-to-face meeting, which lasted about two hours. It is twice as long as the 50 minutes stipulated for this part of the meeting by the protocol.

Read also

Putin and Kim Jong-un hold summit in Russia's Vladivostok

The conversation was held behind closed doors in a room in facility S of the Far Eastern Federal University. The delegation members did not take part in the conversation, with just interpreters following the leaders.

An expanded bilateral meeting will be held next.

During the part of the conversation to which journalists were admitted Putin expressed hope that the North Korean leader’s visit to Russia will help settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Kim Jong-un displayed a similar attitude. The Russian state leader also welcomed North Korea’s efforts to normalize relations with South Korea and the US.

North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
13
Burnt heart of Paris: fierce blaze tears through 850-year-old iconic Notre Dame Cathedral
