Conversation between Putin, Kim Jong-un lasted about two hours

VLADIVOSTOK, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had a face-to-face meeting, which lasted about two hours. It is twice as long as the 50 minutes stipulated for this part of the meeting by the protocol.

The conversation was held behind closed doors in a room in facility S of the Far Eastern Federal University. The delegation members did not take part in the conversation, with just interpreters following the leaders.

An expanded bilateral meeting will be held next.

During the part of the conversation to which journalists were admitted Putin expressed hope that the North Korean leader’s visit to Russia will help settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Kim Jong-un displayed a similar attitude. The Russian state leader also welcomed North Korea’s efforts to normalize relations with South Korea and the US.