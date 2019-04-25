Putin and Kim Jong-un hold summit in Russia's Vladivostok

Ruptly/TASS

The leaders discussed peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, ensuring security in Northeast Asia as a whole and the state of the bilateral relations

13:37:41 25.04.2019

Putin said he was going to inform the Chinese and US leadership about the results of his summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"Of course, I will be talking about this tomorrow in Beijing with the leadership of the People’s Republic of China and we will also discuss today’s meeting openly and sincerely with the US leadership. There are no secrets in this regard and Russia’s position is always open and there are no plots," the Russian leader said after his summit meeting with the North Korean leader in Vladivostok.

"Moreover, Kim Jong-un himself asked us to inform the American side on his position, on the issues that arise for him in connection with the processes that are taking place on the Korean Peninsula and around it," Putin said.

13:12:01 25.04.2019

The Russian president said that ultilateral talks on the North Korea issue will need to be resumed once it gets to providing international guarantees to Pyongyang.

"I’m not sure these talks need to be resumed right now but I am confident that if we reach a stage where we will need to develop some kind of guarantees for one of the parties, primarily, security guarantees for North Korea, international guarantees will be necessary," Putin said.

13:03:37 25.04.2019

According to Putin, the interests of Moscow and Washington coincide regarding the problem of the Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization.

"In some aspects they coincide," Putin said, noting that Russia backs full denuclearization. "Actually, we are against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction on the planet," he said. "That’s why a significant number of steps are agreed on in the framework of the United Nations Organization."

"It’s true that when certain decisions are made, we won’t hide this, as you know, there is often a struggle for a certain wording but concerning the reduction of nuclear conflicts’ threat, certainly, this is our common priority," the president stressed.

13:03:06 25.04.2019

North Korea’s willingness to give up its nuclear program requires the provision of guarantees of preserving its sovereignty, according to Putin.

"What is the denuclearization? To a certain extent, it is North Korea’s disarmament," Putin emphasized. He noted that both Moscow and Pyongyang believe that North Korea "needs guarantees of its security, preserving its sovereignty." "What kind of guarantees can these be except the international legal ones?" the Russian leader said, adding that it is too early to say whether such guarantees will be substantial, but "it is essential to take first steps towards building up confidence."

12:53:59 25.04.2019

Putin said settlement on the Korean Peninsula is possible, noting that all parties concerned should respect each other’s interests.

"It seems to me that in general, in the final end, this is possible," the Russian leader said answering a question whether settlement on the Korean Peninsula could be achieved.

The president noted that this was possible back in 2005, when Pyongyang and Washington hammered out a deal, but later the United States tried to include some other provisions in the treaty and North Korea pulled out of it.

"If we act so: one step forward and two steps backward, then we won’t achieve a desired result, but if we move step-by-step with respect for each others’ interests, then this goal can be achieved in the final end," Putin said.

12:45:59 25.04.2019

Putin has emphasized the need to abandon rule of force to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

12:33:17 25.04.2019

The Russian leader says he is satisfied with the results of his negotiations with Kim Jong-un.

"All of us are satisfied with the results of the talks, both my colleagues and I," the Russian leader stressed. "Chairman Kim Jong-un is a fairly open person who holds a free discussion on all issues, which were on the agenda."

The Russian president also said that Kim Jong-un "is quite an interesting and substantive interlocutor."

12:25:15 25.04.2019

The Russian president is currently holding a press conference following his talks with the North Korean leader.

12:21:15 25.04.2019

After the end of a reception held on the Far Eastern Federal University’s campus, Putin accompanied his North Korean counterpart to his motorcade.

12:15:12 25.04.2019

Kim Jong-un presented Putin with a Korean sword, which "represents strength, represents my soul and the soul of our people, who support you."

The North Korean leader also wished Russia prosperity, highlighting that the two countries have years-long traditions of friendship.

"Today I held a frank and substantive exchange of views with Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin on the issues of developing Russian-Korean friendly ties, ensuring peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region as well as international issues of international interest," the North Korean leader said, delivering a toast at the presidential reception in his honor. "I sincerely wish Russia to prosper as a strong, worthy and great country."

11:27:16 25.04.2019

During the reception, Putin said that there is no alternative to the peaceful resolution of the Korean Peninsula's nuclear issue.

"We consider that there is no and can be no alternative to peaceful settlement of nuclear and other problems of the region," Putin said.

In its turn, Russia is ready to continue cooperating to reduce tensions on the peninsula and enhance security in Northeast Asia in general. "As a Korean wisdom says if we join our forces, a rock can be moved," he said, noting: "We are convinced that this is a success formula."

"With active participation of the international community and all countries concerned we will definitely attain our goal on ensuring a lasting peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula," Putin stressed.

10:55:15 25.04.2019

Negotiations between Russian and North Korean leaders have ended in Vladivostok. They lasted about three and a half hours.

The meeting of the two leaders lasted about two hours. Then Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un were joined by their delegations' members, with the talks lasting an hour and a half.

Putin and Kim Jong-un are now attending a gala reception in honor of the North Korean leader's visit to Russia.

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

09:32:29 25.04.2019

The North Korean leader hopes that his dialogue with his Russian counterpart that started as constructive will continue to be so.

"We just shared our positions with you, Mr President, in a face-to-face conversation on issues of mutual interest on all major problems. I thank you for the splendid time and I hope that our negotiations will continue in the same way, as fruitful and constructive," the North Korean leader said.

09:16:56 25.04.2019

Putin called the conversation with Kim Jong-un thorough. "We just had a thorough face-to-face conversation," the Russian leader said.

"We talked about the history of our insterstate relations, the current situation and the prospects for the development of our bilateral ties," the Russian president noted. "We discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and shared our positions on the measures to be taken for the situation to have good prospects for improvement," Putin stressed.

09:13:44 25.04.2019

Putin and Kim Jong-un had a face-to-face meeting, which lasted about two hours. It is twice as long as the 50 minutes stipulated for this part of the meeting by the protocol.

The conversation was held behind closed doors in a room in facility S of the Far Eastern Federal University. The delegation members did not take part in the conversation, with just interpreters following the leaders.

An expanded bilateral meeting will be held next.

08:10:48 25.04.2019

Putin said he was "very pleased" to see Kim Jong-un in Russia, adding that diplomats from the two nations have started to negotiate on it long ago.

He congratulated his North Korean counterpart on being re-elected as the Chairman of the State Affairs Commission. He also noted that last year, the two states marked the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

"I remember my visit to your country. Your father was one of the authors of the basic treaty - the Treaty on friendship between our nations," Putin said.

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

07:25:33 25.04.2019

Kim Jong-un expressed hope that his meeting with Vladimir Putin will contribute to the development of bilateral relations and settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

Opening the meeting, Kim Jong-un thanked his Russian counterpart for organizing the talks and for Putin’s readiness to find the time for the meeting in his hectic schedule. He also thanked Putin for his 2018 re-election as the Russian president, after which he would continue his "successful work to build a strong Russia."

07:23:22 25.04.2019

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the visit of the North Korean leader will help resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Moscow welcomes efforts to normalize relations with South Korea and the United States, the Russian president noted.

07:11:23 25.04.2019

The venue of the summit:

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

06:26:54 25.04.2019

The main topics on the summit agenda are the peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula and ensuring security in Northeast Asia as a whole. The leaders are also going to discuss the state of the bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties. No documents or joint statements are planned for signing.

06:12:25 25.04.2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who arrived to Russia on Wednesday, was "kindly greeted" on the Russian territory, North Korea’s KCNA news agency said on Thursday.

"He was kindly greeted at Khasan Railway Station by Alexandr Kozlov, minister of Development of the Far East and Arctic of Russia, and other senior officials who came to the railway station from the capital and local areas to greet him," the agency said. "Kim Jong-un expressed thanks for it and had an amicable talk with them."

According to the agency, "Putin dispatched them [Russian officials] to the border railway station with particular attention given to his [Kim Jong-un’s] current visit."

After the North Korean leader’s private train arrived in Vladivostok, "the chief of the guard of honor of the three services of the armed forces of the Russian Federation made a welcome report" and the national anthems of the two countries were played.

When the greeting ceremony was over, "the Supreme Leader exchanged greetings with senior officials of the capital and local areas and headed for the lodging place."

North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un’s armored train arrived in Vladivostok at around 11:00 Moscow time. After a short official ceremony Kim’s limousine left the Vladivostok railway station and headed to Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) located on the Russky Island, where the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the North Korean leader will hold a summit meeting later on Thursday.

06:01:50 25.04.2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday arrived to the Far Eastern Russian city of Vladivostok for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The Russian president travelled to Vladivostok from Chita, where he attended a meeting on tackling wildfires in the region. After the talks with Kim, Putin will travel to Beijing to take part in the One Belt One Road international forum.

Kim arrived to Vladivostok by train on Wednesday on an invitation from the Russian leader. The summit between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un will be their first meeting in person. The previous Russian-North Korean summit was held on August 24, between then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il.

Moreover, Russia is the first foreign country that the North Korean leader has visited after the national Supreme People's Assembly re-elected Kim Jong-un as the Chairman of the State Affairs Commission in early April.

According to earlier reports, the talks will begin after 13:00 local time (6:00 Moscow time). After the official ceremony, the leaders will have a one-on-one meeting, followed by talks in an expanded format.