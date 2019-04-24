Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UNSC session on Russia granting citizenship to Donbass residents may take place on Apr 25

World
April 24, 20:09 UTC+3

The letter by Ukrainian Permanent Representative the UN Vladimir Yelchenko claims that Ukraine considers Russia’s decision "an encroachment on its sovereignty"

UN, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine has addressed the President of the UN Security Council (SC) with the request to hold an emergency session of the UN SC in relation to Russia’s decision to simplify the citizenship granting process to Donbass residents, a letter by Ukrainian Permanent Representative to the UN Vladimir Yelchenko states.

A source in the UN told TASS that the emergency session might take place in the afternoon of April 25.

Read also

Putin signs decree easing citizenship rules for residents of certain Ukrainian regions

"I have the honour to request in accordance with Article 35 of the Charter of the United Nations an urgent meeting of the Security Council under the agenda item: Letter Ukraine PR (Permanent Representative - TASS)," the document informs.

The letter claims that Ukraine considers Russia’s decision "an encroachment on its sovereignty".

A spokesperson for Ukraine's mission to the UN, Oleg Nikolenko, said the Council would meet at 22:00 Moscow time on Thursday. 

"The UN Security Council session has been summoned on Ukraine’s request and will convene on Thursday, 15:00 New York time," he told the Ukrinform agency.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing the residents of several regions of southeastern Ukraine to receive Russian citizenship "under a simplified procedure." According to the document, the decision has been made "in order to protect human rights and freedoms" based on generally accepted international laws.

In response, Ukraine has requested to hold an emergency UN Security Council session, claiming that this decision is "an encroachment on its [Ukraine’s] sovereignty."

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an act allowing the residents of several regions of southeastern Ukraine to receive Russian citizenship in a simplified manner. The Ukrainian Mission to the UN condemned this action on its Twitter account. "Russia’s decision to issue Russian passports in the occupied territory of Donbas is a violation of the UN Charter and Minsk Agreements," the mission said, adding that Ukraine requests the UN SC "to consider this provocative move.".

