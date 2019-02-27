US president does not rule out signing peace treaty with North Korea

HANOI, February 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not rule out that US and North Korea may sign a peace treaty formally ending the Korean War (1950-1953) on the outcomes of the summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the US leader said before the start of the meeting, TASS informed.

"We’ll see," he said in response to a corresponding question.

On Wednesday, Trump and Kim Jon Un kicked off the second US-North Korean summit in history, expressing hope for good results. The North Korean leader stated that together, Pyongyang and Washington overcome problems and distrust, while Donald Trump called Kim Jong Un "a great leader".

During the Korean War, the US supported South Korea. The US military participated in combat activities as part of the UN troops, combining servicemen from 17 countries, a total number of about 1 million people. The hostilities ended on July 27, 1953 with a peace treaty signed between North Korea and the UN coalition headed by the US. However, the peace treaty between direct participants of the hostilities had never been signed, and formally, the US remains at war with North Korea. Diplomatic relations between the two countries have not been established, with Sweden representing US interests in North Korea.

The first summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump took place in Singapore on June 12, 2018. The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.