Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US president does not rule out signing peace treaty with North Korea

World
February 27, 16:47 UTC+3 HANOI

On February 27, Donald Trump and Kim Jon Un kicked off the second US-North Korean summit in history

Share
1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

HANOI, February 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not rule out that US and North Korea may sign a peace treaty formally ending the Korean War (1950-1953) on the outcomes of the summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the US leader said before the start of the meeting, TASS informed.

"We’ll see," he said in response to a corresponding question.

On Wednesday, Trump and Kim Jon Un kicked off the second US-North Korean summit in history, expressing hope for good results. The North Korean leader stated that together, Pyongyang and Washington overcome problems and distrust, while Donald Trump called Kim Jong Un "a great leader".

Read also
US President Donald Trump

Trump pins hopes on China, Russia, Japan, S. Korea's help in Pyongyang’s denuclearization

ynitesDuring the Korean War, the US supported South Korea. The US military participated in combat activities as part of the UN troops, combining servicemen from 17 countries, a total number of about 1 million people. The hostilities ended on July 27, 1953 with a peace treaty signed between North Korea and the UN coalition headed by the US. However, the peace treaty between direct participants of the hostilities had never been signed, and formally, the US remains at war with North Korea. Diplomatic relations between the two countries have not been established, with Sweden representing US interests in North Korea.

The first summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump took place in Singapore on June 12, 2018. The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Hanoi-hosted Trump-Kim summit gets underway
11
Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam to hash over nuke deal with Trump
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Russia to beef up Baltic Fleet with tank regiment and coastal defense missile battalion
3
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
4
Putin accepts Israeli PM’s invite to unveiling of monument to Siege of Leningrad victims
5
Russia calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint
6
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get first serial-produced Su-57 fighter in 2019
7
Russian defense industry to ‘breathe new life’ into Su-30SM fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT