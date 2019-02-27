Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump hopes that China, Russia, Japan and S. Korea to help in Pyongyang’s denuclearization

World
February 27, 14:20 UTC+3 HANOI

Later on February 27, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will meet in Hanoi, where they will have a face-to-face meeting and a dinner in an extended format

Share
1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH/POOL

HANOI, February 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump hopes that China, Russia, Japan and South Korea will contribute to the process of North Korea’s denuclearization and its further active economic development, US president tweeted on Wednesday.

"All false reporting (guessing) on my intentions with respect to North Korea. Kim Jong Un and I will try very hard to work something out on Denuclearization & then making North Korea an Economic Powerhouse. I believe that China, Russia, Japan & South Korea will be very helpful!" Trump highlighted in the run-up to the summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, that will be held in Hanoi on February 27-28.

The first meeting between the US president and North Korea’s leader since June last year will be held on Wednesday evening - Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will meet in Hanoi’s oldest hotel Sofitel Legend Metropole, where they will have a face-to-face meeting and a dinner in an extended format. The main part of the negotiations is scheduled for February 28.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam to hash over nuke deal with Trump
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
3
NATO's steps forcing Russia to take tit-for-tat security measures, says defense chief
4
Russian defense chief slams US efforts to undercut Moscow’s rights under Open Skies Treaty
5
Pakistan closes its airspace
6
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
7
India, Pakistan trade accusations over Kashmir flare-up
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT