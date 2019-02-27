Trump hopes that China, Russia, Japan and S. Korea to help in Pyongyang’s denuclearization

HANOI, February 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump hopes that China, Russia, Japan and South Korea will contribute to the process of North Korea’s denuclearization and its further active economic development, US president tweeted on Wednesday.

"All false reporting (guessing) on my intentions with respect to North Korea. Kim Jong Un and I will try very hard to work something out on Denuclearization & then making North Korea an Economic Powerhouse. I believe that China, Russia, Japan & South Korea will be very helpful!" Trump highlighted in the run-up to the summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, that will be held in Hanoi on February 27-28.

The first meeting between the US president and North Korea’s leader since June last year will be held on Wednesday evening - Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will meet in Hanoi’s oldest hotel Sofitel Legend Metropole, where they will have a face-to-face meeting and a dinner in an extended format. The main part of the negotiations is scheduled for February 28.