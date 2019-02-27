Kremlin: cyber attacks from Europe, US carried out against Russia ‘on permanent basis’

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian structures, including the president’s website, are regularly targeted by cyber attacks from the United States and Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on a report by The Washington Post that the US military carried out a cyber attack against Russia’s Internet Research Agency in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections.

Peskov noted that he did not know whether the data on this cyber attack was trustworthy. "But in general, a huge number of cyber attacks are carried out from the US territory on a permanent basis against various Russian organizations, legal entities and individuals. This is the reality where we live," he noted.

"I don’t say who can be behind these attacks, but we confirm that a huge number of these attacks are organized on a permanent basis," Peskov added. "When they say about various Russian hackers, we say that we look at those who are behind the attack, for example on the president’s website, they are from Europe, North America and so on, there is a huge number of attacks on a permanent basis," he said.

When asked if the US can actually influence the Internet operations in Russia, Peskov said, "Surely, that’s possible." The global Internet network is de facto administered by several companies, he explained. "Judging by this, given these potential threats a law-making activity is carried out to pass such legislation as the so-called sovereign Internet bill," he noted.

This effort is not related to Russia’s isolation, but is rather aimed at protecting it from such illegal steps, Peskov stressed.

On February 12, Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, passed in the first reading a bill on a stable work of the Russian Internet, known as Runet. The authors of this initiative suggested cutting the volume of data, exchanged by Russian users, and which is sent abroad. The operators may be required to install technical tools on communications networks, which would identify the source of this transmitted traffic.