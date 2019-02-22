Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian embassy in Austria detects cyber attack on its computers

World
February 22, 13:04 UTC+3 VIENNA

The embassy received numerous complaints from citizens, who claimed that it was only possible to book an appointment several months ahead

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

VIENNA, February 22. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Austria has pinpointed a cyber attack on its information networks from foreign sources, the diplomatic mission in Vienna informed TASS on Friday.

The diplomats explained that since the beginning of 2019, they noticed systematic no-shows for those who signed up through the online appointment-scheduling system at the embassy. However, the number of online bookings increased several times. The diplomatic mission received numerous complaints from the public, who claimed that it was only possible to book an appointment several months ahead.

