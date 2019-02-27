Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Pakistan closes its airspace

World
February 27, 13:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the NOTAM notification, the air space will stay closed till 02:59 of February 28

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Pakistan’s authorities on Wednesday closed its airspace against the backdrop of an aggravation of relations with India, as follows from a statement by the international system of notifications for air personnel (NOtice TO AirMen).

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russia calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

According to the NOTAM notification, the air space will stay closed till 02:59 of February 28. A similar notification has been issued by Karachi international airport.

On Tuesday, India declared it had delivered an airstrike against a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed group in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir. Pakistan’s Air Force on Wednesday said in response that it had rocketed military facilities in India’s northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi and Islamabad added that each other’s fighter planes had been shot down.

The airspace over northern India has been temporarily closed for security reasons. Many civil flights are canceled.

