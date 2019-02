KIEV, February 27. /TASS/. US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said his country would keep toughening anti-Russian sanctions unless Ukraine regains control over Crimea.

"We will continue to maintain and strengthen sanctions until Crimea is returned," Volker, who is now on a visit to Ukraine, said in a Twitter post.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula where most residents are ethnic Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of the authorities that came to power amid riots during the February 2014 coup in Ukraine.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaty on March 18, 2014.

In response, Ukraine and a number of other nations imposed sanctions against Russia, as well as businessmen and politicians from Russia or other countries, who are visiting or doing business in Crimea.