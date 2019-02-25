Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia studies Chinese experience in fighting corruption and cybercrime

World
February 25, 9:08 UTC+3 BEIJING

Russia and China consider it important to take measures to implement the principle of inevitability of punishment and bring those guilty to justice, a Russian politician has noted

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, February 25. /TASS/. Russia is studying China's legislative experience in fighting corruption, cyber-terrorism and cross-border crime on the Internet, the Russian State Duma deputy, chairman of the Committee on Security and Corruption Control Vasily Piskarev told Russian reporters.

Read also

Moscow to establish cybersecurity center in 2020

"The Russian parliamentarians are very interested in China’s experience in the fight against corruption, cyberterrorism, identification and prevention of cross-border crime using the Internet," he said. "Russia and China consider it important to take measures to implement the principle of inevitability of punishment and bring individuals to criminal responsibility regardless of the territory of the crime," he added.

Piskarev noted, during the talks with representatives of the Chinese National People's Congress, he invited Chinese lawmakers to participate in the second inter-parliamentary conference planned to be held in June this year. According to him, issues of cybersecurity and the exchange of experience in combating terrorism, drug trafficking and corruption will be discussed.

"Following the results, it is planned to adopt relevant recommendations to improve the level of international information security. Participation of Chinese partners in the conference is very important," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pro-European opposition says Moldova parliamentary election was rigged
2
Spokesman denies media report about secret talks of Russian, Italian vice-premiers
3
Lavrov says deployment of Russian military police on Syrian-Turkish border possible
4
Six Venezuelan Navy warships take to sea to intercept humanitarian delivery — journalist
5
Russia’s top diplomat rules out peace treaty negotiations with Tokyo on Japan’s terms
6
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
7
Bohemian Rhapsody leads Oscars 2019 with four wins
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT