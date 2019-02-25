Russia studies Chinese experience in fighting corruption and cybercrime

BEIJING, February 25. /TASS/. Russia is studying China's legislative experience in fighting corruption, cyber-terrorism and cross-border crime on the Internet, the Russian State Duma deputy, chairman of the Committee on Security and Corruption Control Vasily Piskarev told Russian reporters.

"The Russian parliamentarians are very interested in China’s experience in the fight against corruption, cyberterrorism, identification and prevention of cross-border crime using the Internet," he said. "Russia and China consider it important to take measures to implement the principle of inevitability of punishment and bring individuals to criminal responsibility regardless of the territory of the crime," he added.

Piskarev noted, during the talks with representatives of the Chinese National People's Congress, he invited Chinese lawmakers to participate in the second inter-parliamentary conference planned to be held in June this year. According to him, issues of cybersecurity and the exchange of experience in combating terrorism, drug trafficking and corruption will be discussed.

"Following the results, it is planned to adopt relevant recommendations to improve the level of international information security. Participation of Chinese partners in the conference is very important," he said.