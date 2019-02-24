Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Guaido urges global community to consider ‘all variants’ for Venezuela

World
February 24, 7:17 UTC+3 CARACAS

"Pressure from the inside and from the outside plays the key role in the liberation," he said

Share
1 pages in this article
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido

© EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

CARACAS, February 24. /TASS/. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido urged the international community to be ready to consider all options for settling the political crisis in Venezuela.

"Today’s events force make to make a decision: to officially announce to the international community that we should be open to all variants for liberating our country, which fights and will keep fighting," Guaido wrote in a Twitter post.

"Pressure from the inside and from the outside plays the key role in the liberation," he added.

On Saturday, the opposition tried to deliver foreign international aid to the country despite the official government’s resistance. Fierce clashes between opposition activists and law-enforcement officers took place in several border regions. To date, several deaths were reported, and hundreds of people were injured.

Guaido earlier said in a TASS interview that the opposition would press for incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s resignations through democratic and not violent methods.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Colombian leader orders humanitarian convoy to return
2
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
3
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
4
Train with weapons seized from Syrian militants embarks on journey across Russia
5
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
6
US Air Force plane to finish observation flight over Russia on Saturday
7
Lima Group to consider stepping up diplomatic blockade of Venezuela - Colombia leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT