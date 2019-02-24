Over 800 people leave terrorist-held town in eastern Syria — agency

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Kurdish groups helped more than 800 civilians to evacuate from the terrorist-held town of Al-Baghouz on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, the Firat news agency reported on Saturday.

According to the agency, the refugees will be taken to the Al-Hawl refugee camp, where they would receive medical assistance and food.

Since Wednesday, about 5,000 people left the area, held by the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). Among them are terrorists’ family members.

Adnan Afrin, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces coalition, said up to 2,000 civilians are expected to remain in the area, and the humanitarian corridor will remain open for two more days.

"We hope that terrorists release all civilian hostages whom they used as a live shield," he said.

Currently, about 400 Islamic State militants still remain in Al-Baghouz. Earlier, they rejected the coalition’s ultimatum and refused to lay down weapons. A military operation will be carried out against them after the evacuation of civilians from the area is over.