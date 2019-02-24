Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 800 people leave terrorist-held town in eastern Syria — agency

World
February 24, 4:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Since Wednesday, about 5,000 people left the area, held by the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia)

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Kurdish groups helped more than 800 civilians to evacuate from the terrorist-held town of Al-Baghouz on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, the Firat news agency reported on Saturday.

According to the agency, the refugees will be taken to the Al-Hawl refugee camp, where they would receive medical assistance and food.

Since Wednesday, about 5,000 people left the area, held by the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). Among them are terrorists’ family members.

Adnan Afrin, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces coalition, said up to 2,000 civilians are expected to remain in the area, and the humanitarian corridor will remain open for two more days.

"We hope that terrorists release all civilian hostages whom they used as a live shield," he said.

Currently, about 400 Islamic State militants still remain in Al-Baghouz. Earlier, they rejected the coalition’s ultimatum and refused to lay down weapons. A military operation will be carried out against them after the evacuation of civilians from the area is over.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Train with weapons seized from Syrian militants embarks on journey across Russia
2
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
3
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
4
Russia to develop land-based Kalibr-M missile — source
5
Lima Group to consider stepping up diplomatic blockade of Venezuela - Colombia leader
6
Colombian leader orders humanitarian convoy to return
7
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT