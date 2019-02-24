Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuelan Navy intercepts ship with humanitarian cargo

World
February 24, 5:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ship is now back in international waters

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. A group of six Venezuelan Navy warships on Saturday intercepted a vessel with humanitarian cargo sailing to the country from Puerto Rico, journalist Mariana Reyes said in a Twitter message.

"Venezuelan Navy ships do not permit the vessel to keep moving," she wrote. "Threats are being made to open fire and convoy it to the Bonair Island [the territory of The Netherlands in the Caribbean]. Attempts are being made to negotiate."

Later, the journalist wrote that the ship made an u-turn and headed back to international waters. "It is now in international waters and waiting for further instructions," Reyes added.

According to earlier reports, six vessels of the Bolivarian Navy of Venezuela, including a frigate and two patrol boats, have taken to the sea to intercept the ship, which reportedly carries 250 tonnes of humanitarian cargo.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has repeatedly said that foreign humanitarian assistance will arrive in the country on February 23. The Venezuelan government rejected the initiative as a "cheap show" orchestrated by "oligarchs." Following the reports, the Venezuelan government sealed the country’s border with Brazil and Colombia. The opposition’s attempts to deliver the cargo have so far proved unsuccessful.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Colombian leader orders humanitarian convoy to return
2
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
3
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
4
Train with weapons seized from Syrian militants embarks on journey across Russia
5
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
6
US Air Force plane to finish observation flight over Russia on Saturday
7
Lima Group to consider stepping up diplomatic blockade of Venezuela - Colombia leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT