Venezuelan Navy intercepts ship with humanitarian cargo

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. A group of six Venezuelan Navy warships on Saturday intercepted a vessel with humanitarian cargo sailing to the country from Puerto Rico, journalist Mariana Reyes said in a Twitter message.

"Venezuelan Navy ships do not permit the vessel to keep moving," she wrote. "Threats are being made to open fire and convoy it to the Bonair Island [the territory of The Netherlands in the Caribbean]. Attempts are being made to negotiate."

Later, the journalist wrote that the ship made an u-turn and headed back to international waters. "It is now in international waters and waiting for further instructions," Reyes added.

According to earlier reports, six vessels of the Bolivarian Navy of Venezuela, including a frigate and two patrol boats, have taken to the sea to intercept the ship, which reportedly carries 250 tonnes of humanitarian cargo.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has repeatedly said that foreign humanitarian assistance will arrive in the country on February 23. The Venezuelan government rejected the initiative as a "cheap show" orchestrated by "oligarchs." Following the reports, the Venezuelan government sealed the country’s border with Brazil and Colombia. The opposition’s attempts to deliver the cargo have so far proved unsuccessful.