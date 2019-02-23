Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido

World
February 23, 20:25 UTC+3 CARACAS

Venezuelan opposition leader once again called on the armed forces to "make the right historic choice"

Juan Guaido

Juan Guaido

© AP Photo/Fernando Llano

CARACAS, February 23. /TASS/. Part of the President Nicholas Maduro's administration fled to Turkey, twitted Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Saturday.

"Soldiers do not yet know that high-ranking officials, who are condemning everyone have already gone to Turkey," Guaido twitted.

Guaido once again called on the Venezuelan armed forces to support the opposition and "make the right historic choice".

Earlier on Saturday, four military officials loyal to Maduro, the National Guard of Venezuela, rammed on their armored vehicles against the temporary borders set up on the border with Colombia and crossed the border. Guaido refused to call them deserters.

On Thursday evening, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered to close the land border with Brazil. On Friday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriquez announced a temporary closing of three bridges connecting Venezuela and Colombia. These decisions were made in the wake of the reports of Venezuelan opposition aiming to deliver humanitarian aid from Brazil and Colombia into the country. The Venezuelan government insists that the aid must be delivered only in accordance with the international law, and aims to halt any attempts of the opposition to deliver the aid. On Friday, Venezuelan authorities decided to temporarily close three bridge crossings on the border with Colombia.

On January 23, the leader of Venezuela’s opposition Juan Guaido, whose appointment as parliamentary speaker had been annulled by the Supreme Court two days before that, declared himself as interim president. On the same day, the United States recognized him as acting head of state. So did the Lima Group countries (excluding Mexico), the Organization of American States, and a number of other countries. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro slammed this as an attempted coup and severed diplomatic ties with the US.

Some European countries gave an ultimatum to Maduro, urging him to call an early presidential election within eight days. After the deadline had expired, they recognized Guaido as interim president.

Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey stood up for Maduro's support. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

