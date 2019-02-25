Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Butina's attorney praises work of Russian diplomats on the case

World
February 25, 14:08 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The diplomats her once a week, generally on Wednesday mornings, Robert Driscoll said

Maria Butina

Maria Butina

© Alexandria Detention Center via AP

WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are working on Maria Butina's case at a high professional level, her attorney Robert Driscoll said in an interview with TASS.

"They've been great. We have different roles. Under the Vienna Convention, they have been very effective about complaining when her conditions have not been right, particularly when she was in Washington, DC, before she moved to Alexandria," Driscoll said.

Butina’s passport handed over to US immigration to speed up deportation

"They visit her once a week, generally on Wednesday mornings. But they've been great. And I tried to explain to them the US process just so that they know, if they have any questions," he added.

"I think they have her best interest at heart. I am sure it's difficult for them because their visits are recorded on audio and video. It's not that anyone is going to say anything inappropriate. It's just always an awkward situation when you know you are being recorded," he continued.

"She has an ability to call them 24 hours a day if she wants, if there is a problem. Under the Vienna Convention, she can always call them," Driscoll noted.

