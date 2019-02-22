Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov to discuss situation in Venezuela with Chinese top diplomat on Feb 26

World
February 22, 15:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that bilateral consultations will take place on the sidelines of a Russia-India-China ministerial meeting

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will make a working visit to the Chinese city of Wuzhen on February 26, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday, adding that the parties would discuss the situation in Venezuela, the North Korea issue and the Syrian crisis.

According to Zakharova, bilateral consultations will take place on the sidelines of a Russia-India-China ministerial meeting. "The focus will be on major political events expected to take place later in the year, including the Russian president’s participation in the second high-level forum on international cooperation dubbed One Belt One Road, which is scheduled to take place in Beijing in April," she said.

"The ministers will discuss ways to boost coordination on the international stage," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted. "In addition, they will also touch upon pressing global issues, including arms control, the situation in Venezuela, the North Korea issue, the Syrian crisis and the situation in Afghanistan," she added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Maria Zakharova
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
2
Kim Jong Un begins train journey to Hanoi for upcoming meeting with Trump - source
3
Russia's hypersonic missiles may reach US command centers in 5 minutes, says expert
4
US Air Force plane to finish observation flight over Russia on Saturday
5
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
6
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
7
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier to mark Defender of Fatherland Day
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT