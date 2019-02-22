Lavrov to discuss situation in Venezuela with Chinese top diplomat on Feb 26

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will make a working visit to the Chinese city of Wuzhen on February 26, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday, adding that the parties would discuss the situation in Venezuela, the North Korea issue and the Syrian crisis.

According to Zakharova, bilateral consultations will take place on the sidelines of a Russia-India-China ministerial meeting. "The focus will be on major political events expected to take place later in the year, including the Russian president’s participation in the second high-level forum on international cooperation dubbed One Belt One Road, which is scheduled to take place in Beijing in April," she said.

"The ministers will discuss ways to boost coordination on the international stage," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted. "In addition, they will also touch upon pressing global issues, including arms control, the situation in Venezuela, the North Korea issue, the Syrian crisis and the situation in Afghanistan," she added.