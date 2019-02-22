Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Guaido publishes decree to allow humanitarian aid into Venezuela

World
February 22, 6:16 UTC+3 CARACAS

The Venezuelan opposition leader also ordered to open the border with "the brotherly nation of Brazil"

CARACAS, February 22. /TASS/. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido published a decree on Thursday to allow humanitarian assistance into the Bolivarian Republic.

"As a commander-in-chief of the Bolivarian Armed Forces, I again confirm the permission for humanitarian assistance’s entry into Venezuela and order certain units of the Armed Forces to act in line with this permission," the document says.

The Venezuelan politician ordered to open the border with "the brotherly nation of Brazil". "I confirm Venezuela’s readiness to maintain diplomatic, consular and other relations with the authorities of the islands of Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire, and also with the authorities of the Kingdom of the Netherlands," the document said.

The initiative on delivering humanitarian assistance to Venezuela amid the spiraling political crisis has triggered a new standoff between the opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro. The opposition says it plans to make every effort to bring cargos from Colombia and Brazil. The Venezuelan government insists that the aid can be provided only in the framework of international law and is not planning to let the cargos collected by the opposition cross the border.

On Thursday, Maduro announced closing the land border with Brazil and did not rule out similar measures against Colombia. On Wednesday, Venezuela’s authorities announced closing maritime and air border with the Caribbean Islands of Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire, which are part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Political crisis in Venezuela
