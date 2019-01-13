Israel determined to take further action against Iran in Syria - Israeli PM

TEL AVIV, January 13. /TASS/. Israel is prepared to take further action against Iranian targets in Syria to prevent Iran’s gaining a military stronghold in that country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

"Just in the last 36 hours the air force attacked Iranian warehouses with Iranian weapons at the international airport in Damascus. The accumulation of recent attacks proves that we are determined more than ever to take action against Iran in Syria, just as we promised," he said as quoted by his office.

"Overnight, the air force also attacked on the southern front against Hamas targets in Gaza and this morning we announced the exposure of an additional tunnel, a main tunnel, perhaps the most important, that crossed the border into our territory. We are thus approaching the completion of the goal we set at the outset of Operation Northern Shield - the eradication of Hezbollah's tunnels weapon," he said.

At a weekly cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Netanyahu admitted that Israel had delivered airstrikes against Iranian targets at Damascus’ international airport over the past 36 hours. He also said that the Israel Defense Force had attacked Iranian and Hezbollah targets "hundreds of times."

Syria’s SANA news agency reported that overnight to Saturday Israel had hit a warehouse near the Damascus airport. According to Al-Hadath TV channel, the Israeli planes attacked Iranian military warehouses near the airport, which are used by the Hezbollah militias, fighting on the side of the government’s army.