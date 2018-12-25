Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbian leader: NATO seeks to misrepresent deal on military presence in northern Kosovo

World
December 25, 15:18 UTC+3 BELGRADE

According to Vucic, NATO is trying "to forget about the second part of the agreement"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Gero Breloer

BELGRADE, December 25. /TASS/. NATO seeks to misrepresent the 2013 Brussels Agreement’s provisions concerning the presence of the Kosovo military in the northern part of the region, Serbian President Aleksander Vucic told the Pink TV channel on Tuesday.

Read also

Kosovo parliament approves creation of armed forces

"Kosovo’s ROSU [Regional Operational Support Unit] may only enter the northern part of Kosovo if NATO forces allow it and the Serb community gives its consent. This is the truth, but if NATO wants to violate the agreement, then it is a different matter," he said. "Our agreement implies that there will be no ROSU units, I personally took part in meetings and explained it to [then High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Catherine] Ashton and NATO officials 500 times, I also told NATO that there would be no Albanians armed with automatic weapons in the north of Kosovo unless those two conditions were met," the Serbian president pointed out.

According to Vucic, NATO is trying "to forget the second part of the agreement," while "these are not alternating conditions" and both of them must be met. "This is the truth. Whoever says differently is a liar," the Serbian leader concluded.

The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) claimed earlier that the ban on entering the Serb-populated northern Kosovo concerned only the Kosovo Security Force, while ROSU did not have to ask for permission to enter for they allegedly were tasked with ensuring law and order across the entire Kosovo.

The 2013 Brussels Agreement is aimed at normalizing relations between Belgrade and Pristina. The 15-paragraph document mostly covers issues concerning the powers of Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo. However, Pristina has not yet fulfilled the agreement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin redirects query on Gaddafi son’s appeal for support to Russian Foreign Ministry
2
Russia starts underwater trials of nuclear-capable strategic drone — source
3
US planned to create bio lab in Crimea similar to Georgia’s Lugar Center, says watchdog
4
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
5
Serbian leader: NATO seeks to misrepresent deal on military presence in northern Kosovo
6
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
7
Putin to visit Serbia in January — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT