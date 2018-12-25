Mexican politician confirms that Puebla governor was killed in helicopter crash

MEXICO CITY, December 25. /TASS/. Leader of Mexico's National Action Party (NAP) Marko Cortes Mendoza has confirmed that Governor of Puebla State Martha Erika Alonso was killed in a helicopter crash.

"I deeply mourn the tragedy, whose victims are Martha Erika Alonso, Rafael Moreno Valle and others," Cortes wrote on his Twitter account. Alonso and her husband Valle were members of NAP.

The helicopter with Alonso and Valle on board crashed near the Puebla City. No information about the cause of the crash is available at the moment.