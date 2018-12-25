Syrian soldier wounded in shelling by militants in Hama governorate

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. One Syrian serviceman was wounded in a shelling by militants in the Hama governorate, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Sergei Solomatin said on Monday.

"During the day, shelling attacks by militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone were reported from the settlements of Beit Luqman (twice), Akch Baer, Jubb al-Zarur, Sandran, Mamuhiya and Safsafa in the Latakia governorate; from the settlements of Tell Marak (twice), Kherbet Marin, Zor Mahruka, Hamamiyat, Tell al-Maktaa and Tell Bazzam in the Hama governorate; and from Aleppo’s Suqqari and Handrat neighborhoods. As a result of shellings, one Syrian serviceman was wounded in the settlement of Tell Bazzam," he said.

According to Solomatin, work is continued to amnesty people dodging military service. As many as 20,004 people have already been amnestied, he added.

Apart from that, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted a humanitarian operation and delivered food products to the settlement of Izra in the Daraa governorate.

"Efforts are continued to restore infrastructure facilities and create conditions for the return of refugees. "As of December 23, 2018, as many as 30,908 residential houses, 713 educational and 121 medical facilities have been restored. A total of 948 kilometers of motorways have been repaired," he noted.

Solomatin also said that refugees continue to return to Syria. The Russian reconciliation center is helping to ensure operation of ten checkpoints. "As of December 23, 2018, as many as 209,513 people have returned to Syria," he noted.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes.