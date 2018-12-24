Russian Politics & Diplomacy
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria

Military & Defense
December 24, 11:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Anti-aircraft gunners have returned to Novosibirsk after performing tasks to protect Russia’s facilities in Syria

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Anti-aircraft gunners of the Central Military District have returned to Novosibirsk after performing tasks to protect Russia’s facilities in Syria, the district’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"More than 150 servicemen of the air defense missile regiment of the Central Military District have returned home after successfully performing tasks to protect Russian facilities in the Syrian Arab Republic. They were taken to Novosibirsk by an Il-76 plane of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force. The servicemen performed tasks to protect important facilities of the Russian army’s group during three months," the press service reported.

The servicemen were met by representatives of the Central Military District’s administration, local authorities, veteran and public organizations, comrades-in-arms and relatives. The anti-aircraft gunners were given state and ministerial awards.

