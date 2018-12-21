Kremlin: Russia not inclined to exaggerate US role in IS defeat in Syria

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia is not inclined to exaggerate the role of the United States in the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization in Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We are not inclined to exaggerate the role of the United States in the defeat of the IS (outlawed in Russia) in Syria," Peskov said.

It is unclear for Moscow up to now "how, when, where and in which way the Americans are leaving Syria," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Also, it is unclear for Moscow what the next phase of the developments in Syria will be, Peskov noted.

On December 19, US President Donald Trump announced the decision to start the pullout of US troops from Syria, saying that the Islamic State terrorist group has already been defeated there, and fighting against it was the only reason for the US military presence in the country. Currently, the US military contingent in Syria numbers over 2,000 service members.