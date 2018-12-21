Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Russia not inclined to exaggerate US role in IS defeat in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 13:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The details of Washington's pullout from Syria are unclear to the Kremlin, the spokesman said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Turkish Defence Ministry via AP

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia is not inclined to exaggerate the role of the United States in the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization in Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We are not inclined to exaggerate the role of the United States in the defeat of the IS (outlawed in Russia) in Syria," Peskov said.

Read also

Putin agrees with Trump’s ‘correct’ decision to order US troop pullout from Syria

It is unclear for Moscow up to now "how, when, where and in which way the Americans are leaving Syria," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Also, it is unclear for Moscow what the next phase of the developments in Syria will be, Peskov noted.

On December 19, US President Donald Trump announced the decision to start the pullout of US troops from Syria, saying that the Islamic State terrorist group has already been defeated there, and fighting against it was the only reason for the US military presence in the country. Currently, the US military contingent in Syria numbers over 2,000 service members.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Russia not inclined to exaggerate US role in IS defeat in Syria
2
Press review: Putin’s annual press conference and winners and losers in Trump's Syria exit
3
Proton-M carrier rocket puts into orbit Defense Ministry’s spacecraft
4
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
5
Financier William Browder charged with organizing crime syndicate
6
Kremlin: no private military companies exist in Russia
7
Diplomat comments on Pentagon chief’s resignation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT