Indonesia tsunami death toll climbs to 334 people

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The death toll in a tsunami in Indonesia has reached 334 people, and 61 are missing, spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Agency Fahrizal said in a report released on Monday.

"According to incoming information, 334 people were killed, 764 in total were injured and at least 61 are missing," the spokesman said. "The death toll will grow," he said. Rescuers continue the search operation, the spokesman added. "We hope that we will find all the missing," Fahrizal noted.

"The tsunami affected 17 areas in Banten Province on the island of Java, as well as Lampung Province on the island of Sumatra," he said.

According to earlier reports, 281 people were killed in the disaster. The disaster passed in the Sunda Strait, which separates the islands of Java and Sumatra, on the evening of December 22.