Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to 281

Emergencies
December 24, 4:52 updated at: December 24, 5:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 1,000 suffered injuries

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The death toll from a tsunami that hit the Indonesian coast has risen to 281, while more than 1,000 suffered injuries, Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Monday.

According to him, as many as 57 people are listed missing but the number may grow.

The tsunami, supposedly caused by the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano, struck the coasts of Java and Sumatra on Saturday night. The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysic initially issued a high wave warning for the Sunda Strait separating the two islands but did not issue a tsunami warning.

