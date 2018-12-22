Three Syrian regions come under fire by militants in past day

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Militants operating in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone have repeatedly shelled the regions of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo over the past 24 hours, Lieutenant General Sergei Solomatin, head of the Russian center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants from the Idlib de-escalation zone have opened fire on Mamuhiya and Sandran in the Latakia province; Niha, Zellakiya, Abu Omar and Achan in the Hama province; and the districts of Zahabiyah (twice), and Sukkari in southern and southwestern parts of the Aleppo city," Solomatin said.

"In the de-escalation zone near Tell Rifaat, a case of shelling by militants was documented against Herbol in the Aleppo province," he added.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian reconciliation center carried out a humanitarian mission in a school in Maalula in the Rif-Dimashq province, handing out 260 blankets, 260 towels and 260 pairs of footwear, along with 22 sportswear kits and five footballs from Moscow’s Spartak FC.

According to Solomatin, the Syrian authorities continue working to amnesty those dodging military service. As of December 21, as many as 19,068 people have been amnestied under Syrian President Bashar Assad’s decree.

"Efforts are underway to restore infrastructure and create conditions for the return of refugees. As of December 21, 2018, as many as 30,900 houses have been restored, along with 713 educational and 120 healthcare facilities, while 945 kilometers of motorways have been repaired," Solomatin said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.