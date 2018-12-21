Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syria has doubts about US decision to withdraw troops — envoy to UN

World
December 21, 7:48 UTC+3 UN

The Syrian diplomat cited announcements of troops withdrawals from other countries, including Iraq, as an example

Syria’s UN Amabassador Bashar Ja’afari

Syria’s UN Amabassador Bashar Ja’afari

©  EPA-EFE/FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL

UN, December 20. /TASS/. Syria has doubts about US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from the country’s territory, Syria’s UN Amabassador Bashar Ja’afari has told reporters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Syrian peace process participants hardly regret US troop pullout - Kremlin spokesman

"At first we need to see if this decision is genuine or not," he said. ‘The American decision was referring us to a delay of between 60 and 100 days so let is wait and see if this decision is being implemented genuinely."

The Syrian diplomat said announcements of troops withdrawals from other countries, including Iraq, were made during the previous administrations, but US forces are still there.

On December 19, US President Donald Trump announced the decision to start the pullout of US troops from Syria, saying that the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, outlawed in Russia) has already been defeated there, and fighting against it was the only reason for the US military presence in the country. According to US officials, the withdrawal of the 2,000-strong US military contingent may take between 60 and 100 days.

US Department of Defense Spokesperson Dana White said the US military was transitioning to the next phase of their campaign against the Islamic State. "The Coalition has liberated the ISIS-held territory [in Syria], but the campaign against ISIS is not over. We have started the process of returning US troops home from Syria as we transition to the next phase of the campaign," she noted.

Washington launched its military campaign against the Islamic state in Iraq in June 2014, and in Syria - in September 2014.

