Three Syrian soldiers wounded in shellings by militants — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Three Syrian servicemen were wounded in shellings by militants in the Latakia governorate, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflictign sides in Syria Sergei Solomatin said on Friday.

"During the day, shelling attacks by militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone were reported from the settlements of Bshafa (twice), Safsafa (twice), Akch Baer, Jubb al-Zarur, Nahshebba, Dahr Abu-Assad, Sandran, Beit Ziwan and Masasna in the Latakia governorate; the settlements of Zor Mahruka, Zellaqiyat, Tell Maraq, Kherbet Marin, Achan, Hamamiyat, Tell al-Maqtaa and Kornaz in the Hama governorate; and Aleppo’s Suqqari neighborhood (twice), western (twice) and northwestern suburbs, and the area around the research center. As a result of shellings, three Syrian servicemen were wounded in the settlement of Masasna in the Latakia governorate," he said.

According to Solomatin, work is continued to amnesty people dodging military service. As of now, as many as 19,068 people were amnestied, he said.

Throughout the day, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted a humanitarian operation to deliver 500 bags with food products to the settlement of Kum al-Visiya in the al-Quneitra governorate.

"Efforts are continued to restore infrastructure facilities and create conditions for the return of refugees. As of December 20, 2018, as many as 30,900 residential houses, 713 educational and 119 medical facilities have been restored. A total of 944 kilometers of motorways have been repaired," he noted.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes.