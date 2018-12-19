Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. The US has begun the process of pulling out its troops from Syria, Chief Spokesperson of the US Department of Defense Dana White confirmed on Wednesday.

"The Coalition has liberated the ISIS-held territory, but the campaign against ISIS is not over. We have started the process of returning US troops home from Syria as we transition to the next phase of the campaign," she noted.

"For force protection and operational security reasons we will not provide further details. We will continue working with our partners and allies to defeat ISIS wherever it operates," the spokesperson concluded.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced that the US started to pull out its troops from Syria. US President Donald Trump stated on Twitter that the United States have defeated ISIS (IS, the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia - TASS) in Syria, which is the only reason for the US troops being there. The US aims to pull out all troops from the territory of Syria within the next 60-100 days, the Reuters news agency reports.