Serbia expects Putin’s visit on January 17, 2019, says president

BELGRADE, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Serbia on January 17, 2019, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told journalists on Friday.

"We are gladly expecting President Putin to come here on January 17, I named the exact date. I’ve never had any problems with direct talks and sharing opinions with him," Vucic said.

The Russian side earlier confirmed the preparations for Putin’s visit to Serbia in January, but did not specify the date. The two leaders last met in Moscow on October 2, 2018.

Vucic earlier stated that Putin’s upcoming visit to Serbia in January will become "the most productive in the number and contents of bilateral agreements." In his opinion, the most important issue for the republic is the implementation of joint projects in the sphere of the energy industry, infrastructure and innovation technologies, as well as in all other spheres where countries are closely cooperating with each other.

The Serbian media earlier stated that 20 different agreements are to be signed during the Russian president’s visit. The implementation of joint projects in the sphere of energy, infrastructure and innovation technologies will also be in the focus of attention.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov earlier stated that an agreement to create a nuclear center in Serbia may be signed during the visit.