Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbia expects Putin’s visit on January 17, 2019, says president

World
December 21, 17:04 UTC+3 BELGRADE

The Russian side earlier confirmed the preparations for Putin’s visit to Serbia next month

Share
1 pages in this article
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

© AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

BELGRADE, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Serbia on January 17, 2019, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told journalists on Friday.

"We are gladly expecting President Putin to come here on January 17, I named the exact date. I’ve never had any problems with direct talks and sharing opinions with him," Vucic said.

The Russian side earlier confirmed the preparations for Putin’s visit to Serbia in January, but did not specify the date. The two leaders last met in Moscow on October 2, 2018.

Read also

Impossible to resolve Europe’s energy issues without Russia - Serbian gas provider

Vucic earlier stated that Putin’s upcoming visit to Serbia in January will become "the most productive in the number and contents of bilateral agreements." In his opinion, the most important issue for the republic is the implementation of joint projects in the sphere of the energy industry, infrastructure and innovation technologies, as well as in all other spheres where countries are closely cooperating with each other.

The Serbian media earlier stated that 20 different agreements are to be signed during the Russian president’s visit. The implementation of joint projects in the sphere of energy, infrastructure and innovation technologies will also be in the focus of attention.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov earlier stated that an agreement to create a nuclear center in Serbia may be signed during the visit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian crew could have operated cargo plane that crashed in DR Congo
2
Sukhoi Civil Aircraft plans to deliver 28 SSJ-100 aircraft in 2019
3
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
4
Upgraded Tu-160M2 strategic bombers to arrive for Russia’s Aerospace Force soon
5
Canadian company made blades of gold for Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova
6
Russia to target any US missiles deployed in Europe after INF treaty terminated — Kremlin
7
Brotherly love: Most Ukrainians feel kinship with Russians, says Kremlin spokesman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT