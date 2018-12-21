Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian media watchdog to probe into BBC websites following Ofcom’s decision on RT

World
December 21, 11:39 UTC+3

British media regulator Ofcom said that RT had violated impartiality rules in seven programs in the spring of 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor is launching a probe into the BBC’s websites and the BBC World News channel for violations of Russian laws following British media regulator Ofcom’s statement, which said that the RT TV channel had broken impartiality rules, the watchdog said on Friday.

"Roskomnadzor is launching a probe into the BBC World News channel broadcasting programs in Russia, as well as into the BBC’s websites, in order to figure out whether their content is consistent with Russian laws," the media watchdog’s statement reads.

Read also

RT disappointed with British media watchdog’s decision

On December 20, British media regulator Ofcom said that RT had broken impartiality rules in seven programs in the spring of 2018. "Ofcom considers the seven breaches in respect of news and current affairs programs broadcast in the six-week period from 17 March 2018 to 26 April 2018, taken together, to be a serious failure of compliance. Therefore, subject to receiving the Licensee’s representations on this issue, Ofcom is minded to consider these breaches for the imposition of a statutory sanction," the regulator said in a statement. RT may face a fine of 250,000 pounds for violating the rules but Ofcom said that the channel has "the opportunity to make written and oral representations before Ofcom reaches any decision as to whether to impose a sanction and if so what form that sanction should take."

The programs in question concerned the Salisbury poisoning incident, chemical weapons use allegations against the Syrian government, the United States’ foreign policy and the situation in Ukraine. According to Ofcom, the programs were not balanced enough.

In response, RT said that it was "extremely disappointed by Ofcom's conclusions in what were almost all self-initiated investigations into RT by the regulator." "We operate under rules outlined by the regulator, and always strive to abide by them. It appears Ofcom has failed to fully take on-board what we said in response to its investigations and, in particular, has not paid due regard to the rights of a broadcaster and the audience. We are reviewing the findings Ofcom has put forward and will decide shortly the nature of our next steps," RT added.

Following the March incident, when, according to London, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury, Ofcom launched ten investigations into RT, as many as in the previous 11 years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Russia not inclined to exaggerate US role in IS defeat in Syria
2
Press review: Putin’s annual press conference and winners and losers in Trump's Syria exit
3
Proton-M carrier rocket puts into orbit Defense Ministry’s spacecraft
4
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
5
Financier William Browder charged with organizing crime syndicate
6
Kremlin: no private military companies exist in Russia
7
Diplomat comments on Pentagon chief’s resignation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT