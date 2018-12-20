Russian Politics & Diplomacy
RT disappointed with British media watchdog’s decision

World
December 20, 13:26 UTC+3

Earlier on Thursday, British media regulator Ofcom said that RT had broken impartiality rules in seven programs in the spring of 2018

© Zurab Dzhavakhadze/TASS

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The RT TV channel is disappointed with conclusions drawn by British media watchdog Ofcom, which found RT guilty of breaking impartiality rules, RT said in a statement published on its website.

UK’s media watchdog says RT breaks impartiality rules

"RT is extremely disappointed by Ofcom's conclusions in what were almost all self-initiated investigations into RT by the regulator. We operate under rules outlined by the regulator, and always strive to abide by them," the statement reads.

"It appears Ofcom has failed to fully take on-board what we said in response to its investigations and, in particular, has not paid due regard to the rights of a broadcaster and the audience. We are reviewing the findings Ofcom has put forward and will decide shortly the nature of our next steps," RT added.

Earlier on Thursday, British media regulator Ofcom said that RT had broken impartiality rules in seven programs in the spring of 2018. "We are minded to consider imposing a statutory sanction," Ofcom said.

