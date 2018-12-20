Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainian forces open mortar fire at Donetsk’s western suburbs — DPR

World
December 20, 3:53 UTC+3 DONETSK

According to reports, the Ukrainian army launched a total of twelve 120mm mortars

© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

Read also

Kremlin says no reason not to trust investigation into DPR head's murder

DONETSK, December 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled the village of Staromikhailovka to the west of Donetsk, the mission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire (JCCC) said on Wednesday.

"Today, at 9.40pm [we] documented shelling by Ukraine’s armed units in the direction of Krasnogorovka-Staromikhailovka," DPR's representative was quoted as saying by the Donetsk News Agency.

According to the JCCC, the Ukrainian army launched a total of twelve 120mm mortars. There were no immediate reports on destruction or casualties.

Since the outbreak of hostilities in Donbass in April 2014, the sides have reached more than 20 ceasefire agreements. After a regular Minsk meeting of the Contact Group seeking peace in eastern Ukraine, another ceasefire dubbed the ‘back-to-school ceasefire’ came into force at midnight on August 29. Nevertheless, a sustainable ceasefire has never taken hold.

Ukraine crisis Eastern Ukraine
ADVERTISEMENT