Militants shell Syria's Latakia, Hama, Aleppo over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Militants from Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone have shelled the regions of Latakia, Hama and outskirts of the city of Aleppo, Lieutenant General Sergei Solomatin, head of the Russian center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Throughout the day, militants have shelled Akch-Bayer, Durhabu-Asad, Nahshabba, and Bsharfa in the Latakia province; Zalaqiyat, Zor al-Mahruqah and Tall-al-Maktaa in the Hama province; and northwestern outskirts of Aleppo," Solomatin said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian center carried out a humanitarian mission in a village in the Rif-Dimashq province, handing out 500 food sets, along with 22 sportswear kits and five footballs from Moscow’s Spartak FC.

According to Solomatin, the Syrian authorities continue working to amnesty those who have evaded military service. As of December 18, as many as 18,115 people have been amnestied under Syrian President Bashar Assad’s decree.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.