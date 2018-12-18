Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin says fight against terrorists in Syria will go on

December 18, 14:18 UTC+3

The president comments on the situation in Syria

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. An uncompromising fight against terrorists in Syria will go on, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Defense Ministry’s expanded board meeting.

"The situation in the country [Syria] has been gradually improving following the defeat of major militant groups," he said. "However, militants still try to fight back. I would like to point out an uncompromising fight against militants will go on, we will provide the Syrian people with the necessary support," the Russian leader added.

Putin also noted that Russian troops had been successfully accomplishing peacekeeping and humanitarian tasks and contributing to the restoration of Syria as a united and stable country.

