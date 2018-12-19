Constitutional committee has good chances after US pullout from Syria — diplomat

TOMSK, December 19./TASS/. The initiative to set up a constitutional committee for Syria has good prospects after the US decision to pull out its troops from Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One television on Wednesday.

"Yesterday a statement was approved in Geneva after a session of the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and the list of persons who may become part of the Constitutional Committee was relayed," the diplomat reminded the audience. "Against the background of what we hear from the White House at the moment, this initiative that is to be put into practice by the UN, has fairly good prospects," Zakharova said.

The US decision to pull out its troops from Syria also creates good prospects for a political solution in that Arab country, Zakharova continued. "A milestone story which might evolve from this decision is a real prospect for a political solution," she said adding that the US decision aroused hopes of de-escalation in At-Tanf.

"Hope emerges that this location on the Syrian map will follow the example of Aleppo and other Syrian towns and villages that start getting back to peaceful life," she explained. "Once Americans were there, there was no such hope."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump ordered the complete withdrawal of US troops from Syria. The US military have "started the process of returning US troops home". Trump wrote on Twitter that the US had defeated Islamic State (banned in Russia) in Syria, the "only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency." Reuters says that the US would withdraw its troops from Syria within 60 to 100 days.