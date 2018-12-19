Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Constitutional committee has good chances after US pullout from Syria — diplomat

World
December 19, 23:53 UTC+3 TOMSK

"A milestone story which might evolve from this decision is a real prospect for a political solution," Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

TOMSK, December 19./TASS/. The initiative to set up a constitutional committee for Syria has good prospects after the US decision to pull out its troops from Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One television on Wednesday.

Read also

Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria

"Yesterday a statement was approved in Geneva after a session of the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and the list of persons who may become part of the Constitutional Committee was relayed," the diplomat reminded the audience. "Against the background of what we hear from the White House at the moment, this initiative that is to be put into practice by the UN, has fairly good prospects," Zakharova said.

The US decision to pull out its troops from Syria also creates good prospects for a political solution in that Arab country, Zakharova continued. "A milestone story which might evolve from this decision is a real prospect for a political solution," she said adding that the US decision aroused hopes of de-escalation in At-Tanf.

"Hope emerges that this location on the Syrian map will follow the example of Aleppo and other Syrian towns and villages that start getting back to peaceful life," she explained. "Once Americans were there, there was no such hope."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump ordered the complete withdrawal of US troops from Syria. The US military have "started the process of returning US troops home". Trump wrote on Twitter that the US had defeated Islamic State (banned in Russia) in Syria, the "only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency." Reuters says that the US would withdraw its troops from Syria within 60 to 100 days.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Syrian conflict Russian Foreign Ministry
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
State Duma abolishes national roaming in Russia
2
Russian drivers bought 500,000 baseball bats last year to settle road disputes — police
3
Russia’s heavy strike drone to make debut flight in spring
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Putin’s annual news conference to be held ‘without innovations,’ says Kremlin
6
US fails to achieve own objectives in Syria, Russian lawmaker says
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT