US troops’ withdrawal from Syria to create prospects for political solution, says diplomat

December 19, 21:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow believes that the US decision arouses hopes of de-escalation in At-Tanf

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The US decision to pull its troops from Syria creates good prospects for a political solution in that Arab country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Maria Zakharova said on Channel One on Wednesday.

Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria

"A milestone story which might evolve from this decision is a real prospect for a political solution," she said adding that the US decision aroused hopes of de-escalation in At-Tanf.

"Hope emerges that this location on the Syrian map will follow the example of Aleppo and other Syrian towns and villages which begin getting back to peaceful life," she explained. "Once Americans were there, there was no such hope.".

