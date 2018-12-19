Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Reuters: US to pull out all troops from Syria in 60-100 days

World
December 19, 20:46 UTC+3

Earlier, the White House and Pentagon confirmed the plans on the withdrawal

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. The US aims to pull out all troops from the territory of Syria within the next 60-100 days, the Reuters news agency informed on Wednesday.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced that the US started to pull out its troops from Syria. US President Donald Trump stated on Twitter that the United States have defeated ISIS (IS, the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia - TASS) in Syria, which is the only reason for the US troops being there.

Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria

The US official confirmed that Trump made this decision on the outcomes with the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The agency’s source added that the US would evacuate all State Department employees from Syria within the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, US Department of Defense Spokesperson Dana White confirmed that the United States are pulling out their troops from Syria, adding that the US military is transitioning to the next phase of their campaign against ISIS. "The Coalition has liberated the ISIS-held territory [in Syria], but the campaign against ISIS is not over. We have started the process of returning US troops home from Syria as we transition to the next phase of the campaign," she noted.

ADVERTISEMENT