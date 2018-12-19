Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Reuters: US to evacuate all State Department personnel from Syria in next 24 hours

World
December 19, 19:14 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The US will evacuate all State Department employees from Syria within the next 24 hours, the Reuters news agency informed on Wednesday, citing a US official.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced that the US started to pullout its troops from Syria. US President Donald Trump stated on Twitter that the United States have defeated ISIS (IS, the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia - TASS) in Syria, which is the only reason of the US troops being there.

