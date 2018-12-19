Russian Politics & Diplomacy
West is creating analogue of Syria’s White Helmets in Ukraine - DPR head

World
December 19, 4:37 UTC+3 DONETSK

The Western military intelligence officers have already outlined a plan of action based on the methodology developed in Syria, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said

DONETSK, December 19. /TASS/. Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin has stated that Western intelligence agencies are creating an analogue of the Syrian non-governmental organization White Helmets in Ukraine.

"The Western military intelligence officers have already outlined a plan of action based on the methodology developed in Syria. The work to create an analogue of Syria’s White Helmets in Ukraine is underway," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

The participants of the Ukrainian analogue will have to "report the effects of the poisoning of the population and fabricate video materials allegedly proving the opposition forces and Russia’s involvement in the dehumanized actions," Pushilin said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pushilin reported a massive sabotage by Ukraine’s militants on environmentally hazardous Donbass facilities which use chlorine, ammonia and other poisonous substances in their production. The Ukrainian army may also use combat poisoning substances to further blame the republics for carrying out a chemical attack. According to the DPR intelligence service, the operation is being coordinated by military attaches and intelligence officers from the US and the UK.

The White Helmets is a non-governmental organization created in Syria in 2014. Its official name is Syria Civil Defense. The organization was repeatedly blamed for staging photo and video materials of demolitions and victims of attacks allegedly carried out by the Syrian government and the Russian Aerospace Force.

