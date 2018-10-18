Putin affirmed that Moscow ready to improve relations with Washington "any moment"

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that US President Donald Trump is determined to stabilize relations with Russia and stated Moscow’s readiness to develop relations.

"Were our meetings with President Trump harmful or useful? I believe that despite the attempt to discredit these meetings, they were rather positive than negative," said the head of state at a session of the Valdai Discussion Club. "It is better to communicate and contact with each other than quarrel incessantly," he said.

"In my opinion, the current [US] president is set for some sort of stabilization and smoothing out of Russian-American relations. Let’s see how the situation will develop further. Anyway, we are ready for it any moment," the Russian leader affirmed.