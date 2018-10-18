Putin does not believe Trump talks just to hear himself

SOCHI, October 18./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed statements by certain people who say US President Donald Trump is narcissistic, talking for the sake of hearing himself.

"This is not true," Putin told a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club when asked whether it was true that Trump did not want to listen to his interlocutors. "Maybe this is the way he behaves with some people, but then they are themselves to blame," Putin said.

Putin said he and Trump enjoyed "normal and businesslike" relations. "He [Trump] not only hears, he reacts to interlocutor’s argument. He may disagree with something the way I sometimes disagree with him. We don’t see eye-to-eye on certain things, having different approaches, but this is a normal discussion of two partners," Putin said.