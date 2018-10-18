Syria’s Latakia, Aleppo frequently shelled by militants over last 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Militants from Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone have opened fire several times on populated localities in Latakia and Aleppo over the past 24 hours, Lieutenant General Vladimir Savchenko, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, shelling has been documented against the populated locality of Iqqo (twice) in the Latakia province, Maarata (twice) in the Aleppo province and the area near the research center in the city of Aleppo," he said. "Besides, it has been documented that positions of the government forces near Tadef in the Aleppo province had been shelled twice."

Savchenko added that in the city of Aleppo the reconciliation center had handed food kits to 15 families of Syrian military personnel killed in action.

In Aleppo’s southwestern suburb, another humanitarian mission was carried out in the past day. About a tonne of fresh bread was distributed among its residents.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.