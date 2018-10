MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. An explosion occurred on Wednesday in the office of a parliamentary candidate in Afghanistan, the 1TV channel reported.

The explosion took place in the Helmand province in the south of the country and killed parliamentary candidate Abdul Jabar Qahraman, the TV channel reported.

The parliamentary election in Afghanistan is to take place on October 20. The election of local government members will be carried out simultaneously with the parliamentary election.