No confirmation yet missing Soviet pilot found in Afghanistan, says diplomat

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Rumors a missing Soviet air pilot has been found alive in Afghanistan have not been confirmed for now, Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian Department Zamir Kabulov, has told TASS.

"Regrettably, there has been no confirmation a Soviet air pilot who went missing in Afghanistan in 1987 has been found," Kabulov said.

On May 31, the chief of the joint commission for POW affairs of the Russian Defense Ministry, co-chairman of the Russian-US commission on POWS and MIAs, Valery Vostrotin, said that a Soviet air pilot, listed missing in Afghanistan in 1987, had been found alive.