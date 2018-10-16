Russian Politics & Diplomacy
No confirmation yet missing Soviet pilot found in Afghanistan, says diplomat

World
October 16, 18:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to aerlier reports, the pilot was allegedly downed in 1987

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Rumors a missing Soviet air pilot has been found alive in Afghanistan have not been confirmed for now, Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian Department Zamir Kabulov, has told TASS.

Read also
Soviet aircraft in the sky over Kabul, 1987

Soviet pilot downed in Afghanistan in 1987 may return to Russia within a year — source

"Regrettably, there has been no confirmation a Soviet air pilot who went missing in Afghanistan in 1987 has been found," Kabulov said.

On May 31, the chief of the joint commission for POW affairs of the Russian Defense Ministry, co-chairman of the Russian-US commission on POWS and MIAs, Valery Vostrotin, said that a Soviet air pilot, listed missing in Afghanistan in 1987, had been found alive.

