Afghanistan unlikely to revise security agreement with US, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Kabul is unlikely to revise at the moment an agreement on security with Washington regulating the stationing of US troops in the Islamic republic, Zamir Kabulov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s second Asia department and special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, said in an interview with TASS on Tuesday.

"As far as we know, the Afghan parliament has not voted as of yet to revise the above security agreement with the US. We only know that many parliamentarians are in favor of that," the diplomat said.

"The reason behind this is that this treaty regulating the stationing of American troops in Afghanistan in practice does not contribute in any way to stabilization of the situation in the country. However, it would seem that the Afghan side will hardly go to the length of reviewing this agreement," he added.

According to Kabulov, although the presence of contingents from the US and NATO countries in Afghanistan prevents the military situation from collapsing, it in no way helps to stabilize the situation in the region. "That is why we are confident that it is necessary to stop relying on power politics towards the armed opposition, that Washington and its Western allies are advancing at the moment, but to give a boost to political and diplomatic efforts towards an early start of a dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia)," the diplomat stressed.